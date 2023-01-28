Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graham were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Graham by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Graham by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $636.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.84. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $664.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham Increases Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

