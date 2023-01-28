Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 12,481 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,209 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Stories

