Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 158,549 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,356 shares of company stock worth $848,494. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of EXTR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $297.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

