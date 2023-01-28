Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 35,689 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

