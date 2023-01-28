Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

