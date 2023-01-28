Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,951 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

