Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 17.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $25.72 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

