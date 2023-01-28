Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $93.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

