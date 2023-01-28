Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Down 9.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $51.10 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

