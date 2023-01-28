Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 179,534 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 179,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

