Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 26,308 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.64. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $719.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.95 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

