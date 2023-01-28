Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 39,538 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 72.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

