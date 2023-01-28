Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.15 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,917 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

