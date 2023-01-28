Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.16 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.52.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JJSF. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.