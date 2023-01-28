Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.18 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

KWR stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

