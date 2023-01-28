Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 774,773 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,955,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

