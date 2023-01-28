Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.24 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

