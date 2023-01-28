Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software Price Performance

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

