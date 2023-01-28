Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.07 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

BOOT opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $105.66.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

