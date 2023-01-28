Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.15 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth about $5,896,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

NYSE ASR opened at $281.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $179.01 and a 1-year high of $294.05.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.