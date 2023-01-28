Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.22 Million in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 71.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 436.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 276,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 27.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $149.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.75 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

