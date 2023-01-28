Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.24 Million in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

PLMR opened at $49.67 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

