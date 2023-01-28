Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.30 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.93%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

