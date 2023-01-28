Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

TDC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

