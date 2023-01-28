Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,406 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

