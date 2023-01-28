Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,642 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.90 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. The company had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

