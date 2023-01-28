Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,832 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.