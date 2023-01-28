Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.87 by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.