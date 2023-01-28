Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 78.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $1,552,866 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.