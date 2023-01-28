Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 54,229 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS Stock Performance

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

GMS stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

