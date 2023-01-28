Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 54,314 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Stride by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride Price Performance
LRN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.