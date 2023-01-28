Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 54,314 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Stride by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.