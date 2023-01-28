Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 148,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF opened at $25.27 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

