Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 248 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.09.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

