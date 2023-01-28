Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 519 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $860,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

