Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $88.60 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -276.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

