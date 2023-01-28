Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its position in Avient by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 1,151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Avient by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Avient Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.49. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

