Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 107,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cannae Price Performance
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cannae Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
