Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sonos by 162.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

