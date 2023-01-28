Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $705.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

