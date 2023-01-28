Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HE opened at $41.64 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.