Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $38.28 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $804.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

