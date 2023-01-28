HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $346,574.16 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $346,574.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.77.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.