HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $346,574.16 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $346,574.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance
HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.77.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)
