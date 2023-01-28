ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $40,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $357,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,046 shares of company stock valued at $117,632 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.