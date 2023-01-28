Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $57.77.
Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand
In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
