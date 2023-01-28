Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IR opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.