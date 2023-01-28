Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $82.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

