Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$280,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,993,904.70.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$1,032,864.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEY opened at C$13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.51 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.