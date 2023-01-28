Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 74,200 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,460,955.20.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$280,770.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY opened at C$13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.93. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.