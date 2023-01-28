Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 53,472 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $708,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiren Sekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $707,434.56.

On Thursday, December 15th, Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60.

Samsara Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.98. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

