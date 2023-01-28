Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells 11,070 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

