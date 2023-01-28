Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells 11,070 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
