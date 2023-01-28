Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,562 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,738.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

